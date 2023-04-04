Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,945 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

