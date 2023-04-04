Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after acquiring an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.88.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.11. 20,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $431.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

