Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 124.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 352,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

