Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.64. 188,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $134.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

