Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.33. The company had a trading volume of 483,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $254.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

