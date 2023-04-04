Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 210,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,466. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

