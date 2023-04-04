Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,236 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 283,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

