Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BROS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
BROS stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- These Restaurant Stocks Defy Inflation, Recession Concerns
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.