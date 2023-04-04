Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BROS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BROS stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

