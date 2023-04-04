Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,318. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

