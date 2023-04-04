Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

NYSE CB traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $194.05. The company had a trading volume of 375,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.