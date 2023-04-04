Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.0% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $577.18. 502,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

