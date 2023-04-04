easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $526.88.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

