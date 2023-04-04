Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVVGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 755,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,653. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

