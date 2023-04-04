Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

ETX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 21,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,308. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

