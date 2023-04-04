Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:ETV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 214,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,667. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
