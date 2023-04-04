Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 198,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,955. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.