Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,999,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

NYSE LLY opened at $353.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $335.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

