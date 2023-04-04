Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.84. The company had a trading volume of 867,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,982. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.38. The company has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

