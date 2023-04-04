Elrond (EGLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $25.28 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.15 or 0.00146653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Elrond Profile
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,229,761 coins and its circulating supply is 25,224,609 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com.
Elrond Coin Trading
