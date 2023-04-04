Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $59.49. Encompass Health shares last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 506,855 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 12.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.