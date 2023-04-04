Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.15 and last traded at $168.80. 119,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 202,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 410.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

