Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.58

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.58 and last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 224860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.80.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.28.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.557 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.11%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

