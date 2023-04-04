Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Up 36.8 %

ENSV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

