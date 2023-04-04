Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

