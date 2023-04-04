EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

