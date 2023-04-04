EOS Trading Up 7.1% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00004238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $143.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004507 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,280,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,280,159 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.