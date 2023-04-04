Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Up 4.4%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 1,449,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,366,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,182,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

