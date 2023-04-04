Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 4th (ASND, BA, BATL, BHLB, BJWTY, CGMLF, CLLNY, CS, CUBE, DOOO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 4th:
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $151.00.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BJWTY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $107.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00.
Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.
Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a sell rating.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
