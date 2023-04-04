Etfidea LLC Purchases 6,746 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.44. 225,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,319. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

