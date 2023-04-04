Etfidea LLC Purchases Shares of 1,139 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.25. 3,339,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,062. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

