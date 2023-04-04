Etfidea LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Etfidea LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.68. The stock had a trading volume of 349,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,301. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $282.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

