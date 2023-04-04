Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 1.8%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €68.95 ($74.95) and last traded at €69.30 ($75.33). Approximately 79,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.58 ($76.72).

Euronext Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.80.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

