Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,025 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock remained flat at $23.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 343,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.05.

