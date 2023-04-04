Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $28,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,360,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,554 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 270,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

