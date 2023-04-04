Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,563 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $66,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

