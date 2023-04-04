Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,616. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $420.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.88. The company has a market capitalization of $280.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

