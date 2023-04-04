Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.