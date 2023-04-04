Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VB stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.31. 334,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $215.77.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

