Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

