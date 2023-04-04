Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average of $204.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $259.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.