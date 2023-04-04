Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Reduced by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

