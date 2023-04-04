Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.49 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $101.49 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

