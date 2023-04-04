Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,055,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,599 shares.The stock last traded at $157.49 and had previously closed at $154.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.