Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $49.37.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

