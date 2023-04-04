Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.74. 1,976,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

