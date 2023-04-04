Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 869 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.39.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 35,638,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,842,891. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

