Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.09. 20,646,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,493,521. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $209.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

