Fagan Associates Inc. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.10. 817,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,927. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

