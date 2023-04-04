Fagan Associates Inc. Has $560,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Netflix stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $345.47. 2,006,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

