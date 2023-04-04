Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $216,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,042,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,456,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

